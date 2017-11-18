Downed power lines shut down Route 52

A portion of Route 52 closed down for several hours this afternoon, creating a log jam for motorists. This all took place around 4 pm between Bluewell and Bramwell.More >>
A portion of Route 52 closed down for several hours this afternoon, creating a log jam for motorists. This all took place around 4 pm between Bluewell and Bramwell.More >>
Several fire departments responded to a large brush fire in Raleigh Co. this afternoon.More >>
Several fire departments responded to a large brush fire in Raleigh Co. this afternoon.More >>
Pentagon statistics show the world's largest Navy base in Norfolk, Virginia, fielded more sexual assault reports than any other military installation last year.More >>
Pentagon statistics show the world's largest Navy base in Norfolk, Virginia, fielded more sexual assault reports than any other military installation last year.More >>
A total of 69 people are indicted by the latest grand jury in Tazewell County. Charges include abduction, assault, burglary, child endangerment, drug offenses, DUI, forgery, larceny, and malicious wounding.More >>
A total of 69 people are indicted by the latest grand jury in Tazewell County. Charges include abduction, assault, burglary, child endangerment, drug offenses, DUI, forgery, larceny, and malicious wounding.More >>
Church leaders in Tazewell County are taking necessary precautions to protect themselves in the event of an active shooter situation after a gunman opened fire inside of a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas earlier this month.More >>
Church leaders in Tazewell County are taking necessary precautions to protect themselves in the event of an active shooter situation after a gunman opened fire inside of a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas earlier this month.More >>
Federal prosecutors shut down two local businesses, seize the property, and charged the owners with insurance fraud.More >>
Federal prosecutors shut down two local businesses, seize the property, and charged the owners with insurance fraud.More >>
Employees at Alpha Natural Resources are making Christmas bright for kids in need.More >>
Employees at Alpha Natural Resources are making Christmas bright for kids in need.More >>
A strong cold front will move through our area Saturday night. The first part of Saturday should remain dry, but rain showers will develop ahead of this front Saturday afternoon and evening with a few snow showers for Sunday.More >>
A strong cold front will move through our area Saturday night. The first part of Saturday should remain dry, but rain showers will develop ahead of this front Saturday afternoon and evening with a few snow showers for Sunday.More >>