Downed power lines shut down Route 52

By James McDowell, Multimedia Journalist
BLUEWELL, WV (WVVA) -

A portion of Route 52 closed down for several hours this afternoon, creating a log jam for motorists.

This all took place around 4 pm between Bluewell and Bramwell. A tree crashed  onto the road, collecting power lines as it fell. The lines then dragged down a power pole and a transformer. The Bluewell Fire Department had to shut down that part of Route 52 until all of the debris could be cleared. Crews on the scene suspect that high winds could be to blame for the incident.
 

