Narrows volleyball falls short to Mathews in Class 1A state cham - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Narrows volleyball falls short to Mathews in Class 1A state championship game

Posted:

Riding the wave of momentum into Richmond, the Narrows volleyball team was in search of a state champion on Saturday afternoon, but Mathews stood in their way getting by the Lady Green Wave three sets to one. Narrows won set one 25-14, but dropped three straight sets after that 25-17,25-17 and 25-14. The Green Wave finish the season at 20-5 and as the Class 1A state runners-up. 

