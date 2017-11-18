Horns hook West Virginia

The Narrows volleyball team falls short to Mathews in the Class 1A state championship game.More >>
West Virginia falls on senior day 28-14 to Texas.More >>
Bluefield defeats Point Pleasant 49-17 to advance to the Class AA state final four.More >>
Football Friday Playoffs Week 2: Summers Co upsets MIdland TrailMore >>
Football Friday Playoffs Week 2: 1st HalfMore >>
The Bluefield College basketball teams swept a mens and womens doubleheader from Milligan at The Dome on Thursday nightMore >>
In Class 1A Region C where Narrows continues their season this weekend at home against Covington in the second roundMore >>
All-MidSouth Appalachian Division Football TeamsMore >>
The Bluefield State and Concord Basketball teams split and Womens and Mens doubleheader on Wednesday night at the Carter Center in AthensMore >>
The Narrows Volleyball team made history on Wednesday nightMore >>
