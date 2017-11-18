Horns hook West Virginia

Entering Saturday's home finale against Texas, the West Virginia Mountaineers needed a win to remain alive for a shot at the Big 12 Championship game. The Longhorns however had other ideas and took care of the Mountaineers 28-14. Quarterback Will Grier left the game in the first quarter with an injury to his throwing hand and was unable to return. West Virginia was held to 295 yards of total offense, their lowest outcome of the season. The Mountaineers now drop to 7-4 and 5-3 in the Big 12. They will close out their regular season next weekend at Oklahoma.