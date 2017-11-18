Bluefield rolls over Point Pleasant to advance to final four

The Bluefield football defeated Point Pleasant in week seven 42-13. On Saturday afternoon, the Beavers welcomed in the Big Blacks for a rematch with a trip to the final four on the line and the Beavers once again took care of business and defeated Point 49-17. Mookie Collier had three rushing touchdowns in the win for the Beavers. Juice and Truck Edwards each added a rushing touchdown in the win for the home team. The Beavers improve to 12-0 on the season. They will host Bridgeport next weekend for a chance to go to Class AA state championship game in Wheeling.