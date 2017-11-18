Bluefield rolls over Point Pleasant to advance to final four - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield rolls over Point Pleasant to advance to final four

Posted:

The Bluefield football defeated Point Pleasant in week seven 42-13. On Saturday afternoon, the Beavers welcomed in the Big Blacks for a rematch with a trip to the final four on the line and the Beavers once again took care of business and defeated Point 49-17. Mookie Collier had three rushing touchdowns in the win for the Beavers. Juice and Truck Edwards each added a rushing touchdown in the win for the home team. The Beavers improve to 12-0 on the season. They will host Bridgeport next weekend for a chance to go to Class AA state championship game in Wheeling. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.