Pentagon releases sexual assault data by base, adds caution

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Pentagon statistics show the world's largest Navy base in Norfolk, Virginia, fielded more sexual assault reports than any other military installation last year.

After publishing the data on Friday, officials cautioned that many incidents recorded by military bases occur elsewhere.

Naval Station Norfolk is home to dozens of ships, including aircraft carriers and submarines, that deploy all over the world. More than 50,000 military personnel work at the sprawling base near the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay.

Naval Station Norfolk recorded 270 reports of sexual assault in 2016, constituting more than 20 percent of those recorded by the Navy.

The Department of Defense published the data by base for the first time. The release followed recent requests for the information under the Freedom of Information Act.

