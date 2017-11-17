November 2017: More than 60 indicted in Tazewell County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

November 2017: More than 60 indicted in Tazewell County

Posted:

A total of 69 people are indicted by the latest grand jury in Tazewell County.

Charges include abduction, assault, burglary, child endangerment, drug offenses, DUI, forgery, larceny, and malicious wounding.

The grand jury convened on November 14

Below is the full list of those indicted and the charges they face:

