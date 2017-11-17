November 2017: More than 60 indicted in Tazewell County

Pentagon statistics show the world's largest Navy base in Norfolk, Virginia, fielded more sexual assault reports than any other military installation last year.More >>
A total of 69 people are indicted by the latest grand jury in Tazewell County. Charges include abduction, assault, burglary, child endangerment, drug offenses, DUI, forgery, larceny, and malicious wounding.More >>
Church leaders in Tazewell County are taking necessary precautions to protect themselves in the event of an active shooter situation after a gunman opened fire inside of a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas earlier this month.More >>
Federal prosecutors shut down two local businesses, seize the property, and charged the owners with insurance fraud.More >>
Employees at Alpha Natural Resources are making Christmas bright for kids in need.More >>
A strong cold front will move through our area Saturday night. The first part of Saturday should remain dry, but rain showers will develop ahead of this front Saturday afternoon and evening with a few snow showers for Sunday.More >>
A man accused of raping a 9-year-old girl in Beckley has asked a judge to dismiss his criminal charges.More >>
One of the individuals involved in the selling illegal pain pills after police pull over a Rent-A-Center vehicle in Bluefield appeared in court Friday afternoon.More >>
