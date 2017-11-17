Tazewell Co. churches look to prepare for active shooter situations

Church leaders in Tazewell County are taking necessary precautions to protect themselves in the event of an active shooter situation after a gunman opened fire inside of a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas earlier this month.

The Tazewell County Sheriff's office says their department has been getting phone calls from ministers and church goers asking if they could offer tips and classes in self defense.

Sheriff Brian Hieatt says he is open and willing to offer classes on concealed weapons and active shooter situations to citizens for free.

"It's sad but this is the world we live in today and we have to change in order to be prepared for what the world is bringing at us," Hieatt said.

Phillip Horton, pastor of Richlands Tabernacle church is to host a meeting with church leaders and law enforcement Friday evening.

Horton says he never thought he would have to prepare for the event of a gunman entering his church.

"Our churches didn't use to... you didn't even have to lock your church," Horton said. "Now you're not even safe inside your congregation."

Hieatt says he has no problem offering services to protect the community.

"I know it's a hard decision for a lot of the ministers to talk about having guns in church, locking church doors after service starts. But all we're doing is not putting any pressure saying 'you have to do this,' but just giving suggestions and ideas and letting the church know we'll work with them in making the church safer," he said.