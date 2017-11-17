Alpha Natural Resources employees make Christmas bright for kids in need

EUNICE, W.Va. (WVVA) Employees with Alpha Natural Resources are making Christmas bright for kids in need this holiday season. The coal company's workers raised more than $14,000 dollars for 850 coats for kids across Southern West Virginia.



"It's like Christmas to them. It's phenomenal. You don't realize what a child who doesn't have anything feels like. When they get the new coats, to them it's like a million dollars," said one of the organizers Stephanie Morgan.



Several of the workers stopped by Whitesville Elementary on Friday -- just one of many stops on their journey to hand out coats to kids all the way to Mount Hope.



"The other day, our boss brought down coats. He said, well there's one missing because my wife saw a child shivering cold at the bus stop and stopped to give her a coat. And that's another reason why we do this. Kids shouldn't be at the bus stop freezing to death," said another organizer Angie Lilly.



The coat drive is a tradition that started in 2010 with a donation by Alpha Natural Resources. Since that time, organizers said employees have stepped up to increase their reach.



"The heart of a coal miner is one of giving," explained Alpha employee Glenna Rollins. "That carries over in our coat drive. When you see the kids in their new coats...it fills your heart with immense job.



The goal, they said, is to not only brace the children for the winter weather, but a brighter future.



"We do it to try to help those in need of course, but we also want to sew the seeds of compassion for the future generation," adds Morgan.



The Alpha Natural Resources employees wanted to give a shout-out to all their locations that contributed, including the Republic Surface Mine which won a free breakfast for collecting the most coats.

