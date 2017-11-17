Turning colder this weekend

A strong cold front will move through our area Saturday night. The first part of Saturday should remain dry, but rain showers will develop ahead of this front Saturday afternoon and evening. Windy conditions can also be expected on Saturday and Sunday. Winds could gust up to 45mph Saturday night and early Sunday behind the front as cold air rushes into our area.

A few snow showers are possible early Sunday morning. There could be a coating of snow (less than 1") for the higher elevations Sunday morning, with 1-2 inches possible in the higher spots of western Greenbrier and northern and western Pocahontas counties. Highs on Sunday will be in the 30s for most areas with a cold northwest wind blowing.

Drier conditions in our forecast for Sunday night with lows dipping into the lower and middle 20s by Monday morning. Dry weather will stick around for Monday and Tuesday. Highs on Monday will be in the 40s, climbing into the 50s for Tuesday. A weak system may bring us a few clouds and light rain showers/flurries Wednesday, but the chances for precipitation are slim. Thanksgiving is looking cool and dry with highs in the 40s.