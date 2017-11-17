Man accused of raping 9-year-old asks judge to dismiss charges - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Man accused of raping 9-year-old asks judge to dismiss charges

Posted:
By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A man accused of raping a 9-year-old girl in Beckley has asked a judge to dismiss his criminal charges. 

David Eugene Tackett is presently serving time in state custody on a separate burglary case that happened in another county. He re-indicted in May for a 2013 crime in which he was charged with burglary and sexual assault involving a 9-year-old girl. 

During Friday’s hearing, an attorney for Tackett asked Judge John Hutchison to dismiss that indictment in hopes of improving his chances of parole eligibility in the burglary case. The request was denied. 

Tackett's 2013 case is scheduled for Raleigh County's January-May 2018 term. 

