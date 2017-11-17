Man selling illegal drugs out of Rent-A-Center vehicle in Bluefield pleads guilty

One of the individuals involved in the selling illegal pain pills after police pull over a Rent-A-Center vehicle in Bluefield appeared in court Friday afternoon.

Anthony Steptoe of Bluefield, WV waived his right to a grand jury trial and entered a plea of guilt to the crime today in Mark Willis courtroom.

The charges carry at least one year in prison with a maximum of five.

Steptoe’s attorney has requested possible probation or home confinement.

His sentencing is scheduled for November 29.

