Man selling illegal drugs out of Rent-A-Center vehicle in Bluefi - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Man selling illegal drugs out of Rent-A-Center vehicle in Bluefield pleads guilty

Posted:
By Joshua Bolden, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

One of the individuals involved in the selling illegal pain pills after police pull over a Rent-A-Center vehicle in Bluefield appeared in court Friday afternoon.

Anthony Steptoe of Bluefield, WV waived his right to a grand jury trial and entered a plea of guilt to the crime today in Mark Willis courtroom.

The charges carry at least one year in prison with a maximum of five.

Steptoe’s attorney has requested possible probation or home confinement.

His sentencing is scheduled for November 29.

Read more on the incident here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.