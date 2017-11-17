TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident caused delays on I-77 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident caused delays on I-77

BLAND COUNTY, VA (WVVA) -

Traffic is now moving 

Traffic is backed up for several miles due to a vehicle crash on Interstate 77 in Bland County.

All southbound lanes are blocked at this time near mile marker 49.

Driver can expect major delays and are encouraged to avoid the area. 

