Bluefield College Basketball Sweeps Milligan

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

The Bluefield College basketball teams swept a mens and womens doubleheader from Milligan at The Dome on Thursday night.

The Women knocked off the #24 Buffaloes 59-57. The Rams were led by Danae Cox who had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Emily Hart chipped in with 10. The Lady Rams improve to 4-2 on the season, and 2-0 in the AAC.

The Men stormed past the Buffaloes 86-76. Bluefield was down 6 at the half, but outscored Milligan by 16 in the second half. The Rams were led by Jeremiah Jenkins who had 31 points. David Tripp had 19 points and 14 rebounds. The Rams improve to 2-1 on the season, and 1-0 in the AAC.

Up next, the Rams will travel to Point for another AAC doubleheader on Saturday. The women will tipoff at 2 pm, and the men at 4 pm.