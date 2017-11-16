McDowell Co. middle school students receive lunar experience with moon pieces

48 years ago it was one small step for man and one giant leap for man kind.

America made it's mark on space exploration.

Rocket forward to 2017 and students at Sandy River Middle are getting a special treat a chance to get up close and personal with the moon.

"An opportunity to literally hold the moon in your hand," explained substitute science teacher and Delegate Ed Evans, "we have different kind of lunar sample, we have pieces of crust, pieces that are created with pieces of space impact the moon."

This lesson was no easy task. Evans had to obtain special training before even being granted permission to take the lunar items out of its NASA home.

He is even required to handcuff himself to a suitcase with the items when moving from location to location.

"You must be trained by NASA so nobody off the street can do this," said Evans.

"You have to be trained and there's a lot of paperwork involved."

By examining the items the students learned that the moon was actually once part of the earth.

The students say they really value the opportunity to learn about the moon's lunar soil and rocks.

"It's an opportunity I will never forget," said student Kaitlynn Mullins.