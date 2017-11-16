Mercer Co. Commission gets grant to make courthouse more accessible

The Mercer County Commission was awarded a $100,000 grant to make the courthouse more accessible to citizens with disabilities.

Currently, people with handicaps and who are wheel-chair bound. that visit the courthouse have to use the same entrance as inmates who come in from the regional jail.

The commission says the grant will allow them to install a ramp at the main entrance as well as fix the front steps and railings.

Commissioner archer says the changes will be made to resemble the federal court house in Charleston.

Construction will officially begin in the spring.