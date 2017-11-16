Mercer Co. BOH takes step toward needle exchange program

The Mercer County Board of Health is taking steps toward bringing a needle exchange program to southern West Virginia to help fight the spread of diseases through used drug needles.

The BOH is looking to joining forces with Wyoming and Summers county to apply for a grant that would fund an exchange program that would allow drug users to exchange used needles for clean ones with hopes to stop the spread of diseases such as HIV and Hepatitis.

Mercer County Commissioner and BOH member Greg Puckett says collaborating efforts with surrounding counties sends a strong message.

"I think that really kinds of sends a signal that we want this and there's multiple counties that want to move in this direction but we need to do so collaboratively," Puckett said.

He says while the program provides clean needles for drug users, it does not ignore the fact that they need treatment.

"We've got to look at every single strategy in the overall toolkit and say 'Okay, we need more prevention.' Yes we need treatment when people need the help that they desperately desire but we also have to look at it from a disease component. We have to say are we limiting the spread of these diseases."

Critics of the program say it enables the use of drugs.

David Campbell, public health expert and professsor at Concord University says those concerns are logical.

"Of course the inherent concern is that are you encouraging the behavior? are you facilitating people to continue to abuse drugs? are you giving passive permission? the research doesn't support that conclusion, but that is the concern that most people have with a needle exchange program.

But Campbell and Puckett both argue that most exchange programs make it so that the user doesn't just walk away with a clean needle.

"The reality is do you want to have two epidemics on your hand at one time. Do we want to address infection HIV, Hepatitis or do we want to address drug usage?," Campbell said. "Plus remember when these needles are being exchanged in a properly funded program there is also a form of interventions taking place. So i person doesn't just walk in and exchange a needle there is also an intervention saying here's how you can prevent this from getting any worse."

Puckett assures that the program will come with treatment and education.

"You got to make sure that you try to treat that individual allow them to get on the side of the recovery mode and then hopefully we can have a better society because of it."