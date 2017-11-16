Narrows and Giles looking to get to the next round

Giles, VA

WVVA-TV

In Class 1A Region C where Narrows continues their season this weekend at home against Covington in the second round. The Green Wave and Cougars faced off back in week seven with the Green Wave winning easily. The Green Wave is coming off their first playoff victory since 2005, and facing a team for a second time this season will present some challenges. But, they feel ready to get the job done again. "You know what you're going to get from them. You know what they're going to try to do and you know we feel like we've got to come out and execute and play hard and just be physical. We want to go 1-0 and be 1-0 at the end of the week and our focus is completely on Covington and getting that win" said head coach Kelly Lowe. "We're always confident about everything and we're feeling good about it, but we got to keep our heads straight and be ready for the next win" said senior Derek Stinson.

Giles is back in round two again after a home victory last week over Fort Chiswell. A deep postseason run has come to be expected for the Spartans and so apparently is playing Appomattox in the playoff. The two meet up for the third time in the last four years this week. Last year the Raiders, who are the two time defending state champions in class 2A, beat the Spartans by 31 in the second round. Giles has won their last eight games in a row and know there's a big obstacle in their way to keep that streak alive. "We just want to try to play a football game and do everything that we can to get a victory so we can move on. It's nothing about payback or anything, it's just hey getting ready for Friday night, suiting up on Friday night and playing the best you can and hopefully you get the victory" said head coach Jeff Williams. "It's going to be a hard challenge. We have to come out and play some ball that we know how to and if we come out and play we should be able to get this victory. They have a lot on the line, so we'd like to that away from them" said senior Connor Martin.