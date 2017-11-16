Several Rams dot All-MidSouth Football Teams - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Several Rams dot All-MidSouth Football Teams

Posted:

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

All-MidSouth Appalachian Division Football Teams

1st Team

OL Quante Hines

K Tanner Griffith

DL Darius Flowers

LB Damarcus Wimbush

2nd Team

OL Michael Hinkley

RB Rashaud Butler

DL Tracey Parker

DB Isaiah Fenner

DB Devon Jackson

