West Virginia Public Broadcasting considers closing office, keeping Beckley presence

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Tough decisions are ahead for West Virginia Public Broadcasting (WVPB) as leaders work to address a million dollar shortfall. After lawmakers cut the organization's budget in April of 2017, WVPB's board hired a consultant this month to recommend strategies to do more with less.



The broadcasting agency's board will be voting on one of those recommendations in December -- to close the Beckley office in Industrial Park. The office presently employs nine workers who take care of the organization's statewide finances and TV master control operations.



"We're down to so few people because of budget cuts that there's no redundancy anywhere," explained Bob Baker with Friends of West Virginia Public Broadcasting. "So if the fella in master control is out sick, there's no one to do it here or in Charleston."



If the decision is made to move forward, Baker stressed that WVPB is not letting go of their presence in Beckley or any of their employees.



"I'd hate to see it close but the plan would be not to lay off anybody, but transfer some of the technical and financial people to Charleston and let others work out of their homes or a Beckley Bureau in Uptown."



Baker said WVPB will continue to invest in the institution which for decades has been informing adults and encouraging kids to read, learn, and dream.



"There's a lot of evidence to show that kids who work with arts, music, or painting that they actually do better as students as well."



A decision by the broadcasting's board on the Beckley office is expected next month.