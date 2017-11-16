Deputies: Fayette County woman attacked ex-husband with knife - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Deputies: Fayette County woman attacked ex-husband with knife

A Scarbro woman was arrested on multiple charges following a domestic incident Thursday morning. 

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, the woman's ex-husband suffered stab wounds to his arms and lower back. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening. 

Jessica Dilley, 32, of Scarbro was charged with malicious wounding, domestic battery, and brandishing a deadly weapon. She was also charged with a felony drug offense. 

Dilley's ex-husband told investigators the pair were arguing over financial affairs when she attacked him.

"Family tensions can often run high during the holiday season," said Sheriff Mike Fridley. "In this case things went too far and resulted in someone getting arrested on very serious charges." 

Dilley was taken to Southern Regional Jail and bail was set at $50,000.

