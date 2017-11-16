1 dead in Wyoming County fire - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

1 dead in Wyoming County fire

WYOMING COUNTY, WV

The West Virginia Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fatal fire in Wyoming County.

The call came in around 1:40 a.m. Thursday to a residence in the Cyclone area. Authorities say the victim is a 71-year-old man.

Firefighters from the Oceana VFD and Cyclone VFD battled the blaze.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. The scene has since been cleared. 

