Raleigh County man accused of chasing school bus while armed with gun

NAOMA, WV (WVVA) A Raleigh County man was jailed after witnesses said he followed a school bus while brandishing a firearm.

According to court documents, a county school bus driver noticed a man following behind the bus on an ATV holding "what appeared to be a rifle" and screaming. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on Drew's Creek Road. There were children on board the school bus at the time. The driver, afraid for their safety, did not stop and turned onto Peach Tree Road. At that point, the suspect "turned off onto Harts Run Road."

Two other adults waiting to pick up a child told deputies they witnessed the suspect following the school bus. However, they thought he was carrying a shotgun instead of a rifle. One witness told the investigating officer the suspect pointed the weapon at her and said "What the F*** is going on."

Tyler Scott Conn, 18, of Naoma, WV was charged with wanton endangerment. He was taken to Southern Regional Jail and bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety.

The investigation was handled by Dep. J.A. Parks with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office.