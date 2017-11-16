Have these items in your car this winter! - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Have these items in your car this winter!

By Katherine Thompson, WVVA Morning Meteorologist
Say we are going to get a big snow storm and for whatever reason, you need to travel somewhere. You’re on a snow-covered road, lose control, and end up in a ditch. It’s a big storm and you are quite a distance out of town… so what should you have in your car to help keep you safe?

Here is a list of items to pack the car with before winter weather hits:

  • flashlight
  • flares or reflective triangle
  • colored cloth or ribbon (to tie to the antenna)
  • distress sign
  • telephone change
  • first aid supplies
  • basic tools
  • a fully charged cell phone & a charger

Other recommended items are:

  • boots
  • hat
  • coat
  • gloves
  • jumper cables
  • carpet strips, sand or kitty litter for traction
  • ice scraper and brush
  • small shovel
  • blanket
  • nonperishable food / bottles of water (you need to keep up protein & fats to stay warm-trail mix, nuts, granola bars, chocolate, etc. are all good choices)

Maybe you are thinking, “Well, all I really need is a cell phone to call AAA”. Just remember, if severe winter weather has broken out, it may take quite a bit of time for help to arrive and hypothermia becomes a danger. Also, what if you don’t have a signal?

It might not be a bad idea to stick a sleeping bag in the trunk too (might as well).

(References: Road & Travel Magazine, AAA)

Here are the phone numbers to check road conditions on the highways in WV & VA:

West Virginia: 511 or 855-MY-WV-511

Virginia: 1-866-695-1182

