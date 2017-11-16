Impaired driver asks for re-consideration of sentence after injuring six

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Beckley woman sentenced to prison for driving impaired and injuring six people asked for a re-consideration of her sentence on Thursday.



Debra Dillon was arrested in 2015 after leading police on a chase in that went through Route 19, the North Beckley exit, and Route 16.



She was first noticed by State Police Sgt. Bowers picking up money off the ground outside her vehicle at the North Beckley tollbooth. By the time he reached her vehicle, he said Dillon was back in the driver's seat and was pulling onto Route 19 North.



After attempting to stop Dillon's vehicle once it became clear she was impaired, Sgt. Bowers said Dillon refused to roll the window down completely and drove off. That's when he said she struck a person traveling with four children inside on Route 16, and then another car with one passenger traveling North. All six of the people hit were injured and taken to the hospital.

Two years into Dillon's 13-53 sentence on the charges, she asked Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick to reconsider her sentence, arguing her remorse for the crime and telling the judge she had turned her life around.



Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller countered that request, saying the defense had no grounds to make the request and citing the more 60 prior offenses on Dillon's record.

Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick said he would take the request under consideration and make a decision at a later date.



