Concord Women blow past Bluefield State; Big Blue Men edge Concord

The Bluefield State and Concord Basketball teams split and Womens and Mens doubleheader on Wednesday night at the Carter Center in Athens.

The Concord Women rolled past Bluefield State 108-70. The Lady Mountain Lions were led by Danielle Catron who had 23 points. Madison May chipped in with a career high 21. Lyric Hampton led the Lady Blues with 14 points. Concord improves to 2-1 on the season. While Bluefield State drops to 0-3.

The Bluefield State Men edged Concord 87-83. The Big Blues were down 6 at the half and stormed back late to take the lead. BSC was led by Shawn Duhon who had 26 points. Concord was led by Tommy Bolte who had 29 points. Bluefield State improves to 2-0. While Concord drops to 2-1.

Up next, the Concord teams will head to Notre Dame for their Mountain East openers on Saturday. While the Bluefield State women will take on Wilberforce in the Bevo Francis Tournament on Friday, and the Men will travel to Georgia Southern for a exhibition on Thursday.