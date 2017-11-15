Narrows Volleyball advances to Class 1A State Title Game - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Narrows Volleyball advances to Class 1A State Title Game

Narrows, VA

The Narrows Volleyball team made history on Wednesday night.  The Green Wave defeated Chilhowie 3-0 to advance to the Class 1A State Championship game.  Narrows took the first set 25-20, the 2nd 25-14, and the 3rd 25-23.  This will be the first ever visit for the Green Wave to the State Championship game.  Narrows will play Matthews at the VCU Seigel Center at 11 am on Saturday morning.

