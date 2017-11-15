WVU Men roll past American

Morgantown, WV

WVVA-TV

The West Virginia Men's Basketball team had no trouble picking up their first win of the season on Wednesday night. The #24 Mountaineers rolled past American 98-64 at the WVU Coliseum. With the victory, they improve to 1-1 on the season.

The gold and blue was led by Javon Carter and Daxter Miles Jr who each had 20 points. Beadle Bolden had 16, and Teddy Allen had 14 off the bench. The Mountaineers forced 22 turnovers and outrebounded the Eagles by 13.

Up next, West Virginia will host Morgan State on Saturday. Tipoff has yet to be announced.