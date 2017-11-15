Officials react to 'Bible in the Schools' lawsuit dismissal

Officials with 'Bible in the Schools' feel things are moving in a forward direction after the lawsuit against the class was dismissed.

“We're very pleased Judge Faber chose to dismiss the lawsuit against Mercer County Public Schools from the Freedom from the Religion Foundation," said Bible in the Schools' chair, Wayne Pelts.

Back in January, the program was hit with a lawsuit after a parent felt her child would be ostracized by peers for not participating.

Officials with the course were quick to point out in January and continue to do so that unlike other courses such as math, reading, or English, the program is optional and funded through fundraisers and donations.

That still doesn't sit well with attorneys from the freedom from religion.

“The elementary schools don't have electives. It's not the same as high school or college level course and given the age and maturity of the student any religious class for students as young as six-years-old is going to violate the establishment clause of the first amendment,” said lawyer, Patrick Elliott.

After the suit came to be the school system put the program up for review.

“The Bible in the Schools organization has already been significantly impacted by these events of the last 10 months our seven teachers lost their jobs effective June 30th as their contracts were not renewed by the the board of education.

Even with the dismissal the lawyers are still looking at other avenues to take the suit such as appealing.