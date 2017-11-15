First responders and resorts adapting to ATV accidents

There was another fatal ATV accident in the area this past weekend. With ATV trails and resorts becoming increasingly popular tourist destinations in southern West Virginia....safety is a major priority. Resorts and trailheads, as well as first responders, are making the adjustments.

Just outside of Northfork sits the Ashland Resort. Assistant Manager Jessica Cochran says they do their best to provide safety tips, especially to first time riders on the Hatfield-McCoy Trail. "We always recommend that you wear a helmet... that has to be DOT approved. Some sort of eye protection, whether it's goggles or safety glasses. And if you're in a side by side, always wear the seat belts that are provided."

When accidents do occur, first responders must be equipped to handle the situation. According to Bluefield Rescue Squad Supervisor Kyle Croye, responding to ATV accidents can sometimes be harder than a typical accident or fire. "But mostly, mostly they're in the woods, you know. They tend to happen where it's hardest for us to get to them."

In contrast to car accidents, rescuing victims from ATV accidents can be a lot more tedious... and strenuous. "We have a STOKES basket, a specialized basket to transfer people over tough terrain. Mostly it's just man-power. Man-power is the issue, because everything is done by arms and legs, and not by machines."

Cochran believes some ATV accidents can be prevented, if more riders would simply follow the rules of the Trail. "And it's sad, it really is. You know, just the thought of wearing a helmet, could have saved his life..."

