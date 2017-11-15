Food shelters in Pearisburg, Princeton benefit from 20 Days of Giving

The 20 Days of Giving food drive continues across the Two Virginias.

The 20 Days of Giving food drive continues across the Two Virginias.

More local food pantries received some much-needed supplies from our 20 Days of Giving campaign.

Customers at Grant's Supermarket on Main Street in Princeton have purchased more than five hundred gift bags so far. The large bounty, worth $2600 went to the Salvation Army in Princeton.

"We see, on average, 50 families a week throughout the year and we want to meet that need, that need of basic food and basic nutrition,” said Major Raymond Pruitt with the Princeton Salvation Army. “So, to have the partnership of WVVA and Grant's is incredible in helping us to meet that need.”

Customers at the Grant's stores in Narrows and Pearisburg donated nearly $2,000 in groceries to the Giles County Christian Service Mission.

If you would like to help, drop off any non-perishable food items at participating Grant's Supermarkets or Save-A-Lot stores. Click here for a list of locations.