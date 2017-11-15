After road bond, drivers ask governor to consider roads less traveled

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) John Denver's legendary ballad 'Country Roads' is a source of pride for most West Virginians. But what about when that road causes thousands of dollars in car damage?



Welcome to Hunting Hills Drive, an unincorporated neighborhood in Beckley, West Virginia.



"The potholes are so deep people are damaging their cars. You have to travel two miles an hour up the hill or you shake your car to pieces," said Daniel Washington, a veteran living on the street.



Residents on Hunting Hills Drive said they live on one of West Virginia's many orphan roads, not under the control of the West Virginia Div. of Highways (DOH) or a local government.



But now, as multi-billion dollar projects start across the state, he is asking Gov. Jim Justice to lift a moratorium put in place by former Gov. Joe Manchin. The moratorium prevents streets from being added to the DOH's responsibility due to the growing costs of upkeep.



"These are all nice homes. A lot of tax money is being spent. But there's zero support. This moratorium from the state prevents anything. I've written the Governor. I've been referred to the DOH, but the DOH just refers you back to the state moratorium."



Another veteran on the street, Eddie Short, said residents considered last Spring having their street annexed into the city Beckley. All but two residents approved, they said. But those two hold-outs mean the wait for help will continue on Hunting Hills Drive, where patience is running thin.

"I'm a veteran. There's people entitled to more veterans stuff than I am. But there's all kinds of elderly and handicap people here."



A representative with the DOH headquarters in Beckley confirmed Wednesday the moratorium put in place by the Manchin administration is still in effect. Until it is lifted, workers cannot touch the road.