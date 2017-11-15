Summers Co-Midland Trail fighting for the Semifinals

Hico, WV

WVVA-TV

This week the high school football playoff field is down to eight and one matchup features two local teams as Summers County invades Hico to take on Midland Trail for a trip to the final four. "Will it be easy? No, it'll be the toughest game we play to this point" said Summers Co head coach Chris Vicars. "We feel pretty fortunate to be here and we're taking every advantage that we can" said Midland Trail head coach Frank Issacs.

Summers took care of Webster County last weekend 28-0 to earn the school's first playoff victory since becoming Summers County back in 1995 and want to make it two in a row. "That was big for them. they wanted to achieve that and i think now, they want to see if they can keep that thing rolling" said Vicars.

Meanwhile, Trail is also riding a momentum swing coming off of their big playoff win over Fayetteville and say this week's approach is all business. "When you get this far into the playoffs you're going to be meeting good teams. It doesn't matter who you're matched up with. So just go out there, have fun, play, be a bunch of kids and enjoy yourself and embrace the moment" said Issacs.

The Bobcats one again find themselves as the road team, but feel another new venue won't be an issue. "We've had six regular season road games and now this will be our second in the playoffs. So this will be our eighth road game and fifth in a row, so I think our kids are used to it. There shouldn't be any surprises" said Vicars.

The Patriots know this won't be any ordinary 11 seed and they will have to be at their best. "They've beat Fayetteville. They've beat Webster. Those are two formidable opponents and if they can beat them, and they beat them pretty handlely, they're expecting a really good team to come in here" said Issac.s

Note: This game has been moved to Nicholas Co High School in Summersville. Game is Friday at 7:30 pm.