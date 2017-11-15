6 Concord players make All-Mountain East Football Teams - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

6 Concord players make All-Mountain East Football Teams

Posted:

Bridgeport, WV

WVVA-TV

All-Mountain East Football Teams

1st Team

DB-Jeremiah Johnson (School's first 4 time 1st team selection)

P-Garrett Lee

KR-Tywan Pearce

2nd Team

OL-Derek Dressler

LB-Zach Malone

Honorable Mention

TE-Jordan Bryant

