AA/A All-State Boys Soccer - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

AA/A All-State Boys Soccer

Posted:

Charleston, WV

WVVA-TV

AA/A All-State Boys Soccer teams voted on by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association.  Here are those from our area that made the lists:

1st Team

D-Tristen Bragg (Oak Hill)

2nd Team

M-Sabastian Mann (Pikeview)

Utl-Sean Salmons (Independence)

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.