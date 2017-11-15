Detroit man arrested in Oak Hill drug bust

Police arrested a man on multiple drug charges at a residence in Oak Hill.

Officers with the Oak Hill Police Department, Central West Virginia Drug Task Force, West Virginia State Police, and Fayette County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home in the Hidden Valley area on Saturday. Police said the warrant was obtained after "controlled purchases" of Heroin and prescription pain pills were made.

Police said cocaine, marijuana, and oxycodone were found during the search of the residence.

Calvin Dion Allen, 40, of Detroit, Michigan was charged with two felonies. He was taken to Southern Regional Jail and bail was set at $30,000 cash or surety.