When winter weather turns severe, power loss becomes a very real concern. Strong winds are the obvious threat for losing power, but heavy, wet snow and especially ice can take down tree limbs and power lines.
When we talk about approaching winter storms, ice storms or blizzards, you should prepare for possible power loss that may last from a few hours to a few days. Here are some ways to prepare your home for winter…
The best way to stay safe in severe winter weather is to winterize your home well ahead of winter storms…
- Prepare for possible isolation in your home by having sufficient heating fuel; regular fuel sources may be cut off.
- Winterize your home to extend the life of your fuel supply by insulating walls and attics, caulking and weather-stripping doors and windows, and installing storm windows or covering windows with plastic.
- Winterize your house, barn, shed or any other structure that may provide shelter for your family, neighbors, livestock or equipment.
- Insulate pipes with insulation or newspapers and plastic and allow faucets to drip a little during cold weather to avoid freezing.
- Keep fire extinguishers on hand, and make sure everyone in your house knows how to use them. House fires pose an additional risk, as more people turn to alternate heating sources without taking the necessary safety precautions.
- Learn how to shut off water valves (in case a pipe bursts).
- Know ahead of time what you should do to help elderly or disabled friends, neighbors or employees.
- Hire a contractor to check the structural ability of the roof to sustain unusually heavy weight from the accumulation of snow – or water, if drains on flat roofs do not work.