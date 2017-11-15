10 coal companies recognized for excellence

News Release

Lebanon, VA - Ten coal companies in Southwest Virginia were recognized Monday night with awards of excellence during the Virginia Coal Energy Alliance’s 46th annual fall meeting. Wellmore Coal Company’s 2017 National Mine Rescue Contest Championship team members were also recognized.

VCEA Chairman Jeff Taylor welcomed guests to the fall meeting noting that for the first time in several years, it appeared the industry was enjoying a little bit of a tailwind instead of a headwind as markets have appeared to rebound somewhat.

Virginia Delegate Terry Kilgore was the guest speaker at the dinner event held at the Russell County Governmental Center. Kilgore thanked industry members for all they do and the role they play in the Southwest Virginia economy. He said with the elections earlier this month, it will be different in Richmond in January as the House goes from having a super majority to what appears now to be a razor’s edge 51-49 Republican majority as the recount in some key races is underway. He said the Southwest delegation remains unchanged and committed to working together to benefit the region.

He also spoke briefly about the pump storage project being planned in the region and what it might mean to Southwest Virginia in terms of jobs and revenue through a revenue sharing agreement among the coalfield counties.

Virginia Delegate Israel O’Quinn also offered brief remarks about the shifting landscape following the election earlier this month. He also acknowledged the good work the industry does in the community not only in terms of the jobs it provides, but also for the support the companies give to community projects and schools.

Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy Deputy Director Butch Lambert and DMME Chief Randy Moore updated industry attendees on developments within the department and provided Virginia statistics which indicate Virginia coal tonnage production is headed toward 13 million tons in 2017, up from 12.2 million tons in 2016. Employment numbers also appear to be up. VCEA Executive Director of Government Affairs Clark Lewis gave a brief election results update and VCEA Environmental Affairs Director Brooks Smith gave a brief update on state and federal regulatory initiatives.

Taylor recognized Southwest Virginia Community College President Mark Estepp, who is retiring at the end of the year, with a special VCEA advocacy award. He cited Estepp’s continuing support for the industry and region.

VCEA Chairman, Taylor recognized the Wellmore Coal Company’s Red Mine Rescue Team for their national mine rescue contest win – 2017 National Championship, with a plaque and a keepsake for each team member. It was noted the competition was comprised of more than 60 teams from around the country. Team members recognized included Bill Carroll, command center; Bill Slone, #3 gas man; Caleb Schoeff, briefing officer; Chris Turner, #2 gas man; Ethan Wibel, patient; Jonathon Berger, patient; Sean Kassay, patient; Shannon Moore, captain; Terry McClanahan, map man; Todd Ward, tail captain; and Will Altizer, trainer.

VCEA Chairman Jeff Taylor, Virginia Delegate Israel O’Quinn, DMME Deputy Director Butch Lambert and Virginia Mine Chief Randy Moore presented the Awards of excellence presented during the evening. Winners were as follows:

Best AML Enhancement: Savage Services Company: Tom’s Creek Gob Pile Removal, AML Enhancement, Wise County. Savage Services Company is a major fuel supplier for Dominion’s Virginia City Hybrid Energy Center. Through the AML enhancement project, the company recovered waste coal from the gob pile and used proceeds from coal sales to offset the cost reclamation. The state benefitted in realizing tremendous cost savings through total removal of the gob pile. Danny Bailey was the DMME inspector.

Best Active Surface Mine: Red River Coal Company, Inc. was recognized as a model of contemporaneous reclamation and for its implementation of a number of land uses. Landon Jenkins was the DMME inspector.

Best Active Surface Mine: Clintwood Elkhorn Mining Company, Buchanan County, was recognized for implementing the innovative methods of the Forestry Reclamation Approach. Bobby Yates was the DMME inspector.

Best Combination Mining: Paramont Contura LLC, Wise County, was recognized for its processing operation and refuse disposal site. Aerial photography documents this site to be well maintained and in full compliance with all reclamation requirements. Danny Bailey was the DMME inspector.

Best Completed Deep Mine: Dickenson-Russell Contura LLC, Dickenson County, reclaimed and regraded the permit and filed the completion report on May 9, 2016. Vegetative cover is very well established. Rick Altizer was the DMME inspector.

Best Completed Deep Mine: The Banner Company, Dickenson County, operated on a site that was a source for local water supply. During reclamation, personnel worked to maintain and improve the water conveyance system to allow the public to continue accessing the water source. Rick Altizer was the DMME inspector.

Best Forestry Reclamation Approach: GOBCO, LLC, Cranes Nest Gob Pile Removal, AML Enhancement, Wise County. GOBCO completely removed the gob pile to natural ground, used unmarketable material to eliminate adjacent Priority 3 highwalls and established a new stream channel. DMME contracted the planting of 3,600 native hardwood seedlings on the site. The resulting landscape conforms to the natural environment and has produced long term benefits including eliminating stream impacts, eliminating combustion potential and establishing a young forest on abandoned mine lands. Danny Bailey was the DMME inspector.

Best Active Deep Mine: Buchanan Minerals, LLC, Buchanan County. This large and complex underground mine was recognized for its enviable compliance record and investment of millions of dollars to protect the environment. Jamie Kinser was the DMME inspector.

Best Completed Fill: Coal Technology International LLC’s Harold Keen Surface Company, LLC, in Russell County was a site was chosen to temporarily store approximately 600,000 tons of coal refuse material. Harold Keen Surface Company was contracted to screen and load material onsite. Heather McDonald-Taylor was the DMME inspector.

15-Year Legacy Award: Red River Coal Company, Inc., Wise County, was recognized for its performance of outstanding reclamation. The Post Mined Land Use is light industrial and unmanaged forest. Landon Jenkins was the DMME inspector.

Sponsors of the VCEA fall meeting included Appalachian Power Company-AEP; Environmental Monitoring Inc; Old Dominion Electric Cooperative; SunCoke Energy; Crickmer Co.; West River Conveyors & Machinery; Contura Energy; Landon Wyatt; and Red River Coal.