10 coal companies recognized for excellence

Ten coal companies in Southwest Virginia were recognized Monday night with awards of excellence during the Virginia Coal Energy Alliance’s 46th annual fall meeting.More >>
A group from Washington, D-C, has been in the town of Pocahontas, Virginia for a few days now, but it had nothing to do with politics. The Pocahontas Exhibition Mine has been playing host to representatives from the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History for several days now.More >>
She is the environmentalist whose work exposing a chemical leak in Love Canal, New York, changed the way the Environmental Protection Agency responded to communities wrecked by toxic dump sites. But now, she is taking her fight to Fayette County, where some say another environmental crisis is unfolding in Minden.More >>
West Virginia officials say they have an agreement with China Energy Investment Corp. Ltd. for the company to invest $83.7 billion in shale gas development and chemical manufacturing in West Virginia over 20 years.More >>
The Trump administration says it will hold a public hearing on its intention to nullify an Obama-era plan to limit planet-warming carbon emissions in a state that depends on coal mining.More >>
Officials at Dominion Power held an informational meeting Thursday night to discuss a possible hydroelectric storage facility on East River Mountain.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) There are two sides to every story, but generally only one truth. Those were former Massey CEO Don Blankenship's words as he agree to a sit down interview at his West Virginia home.More >>
Officials with 'Bible in the Schools' feel things are moving in a positive direction after the lawsuit against the class was dismissed.More >>
There was another fatal ATV accident in the area this past weekend. With ATV trails and resorts becoming increasingly popular tourist destinations in southern West Virginia....safety is a major priority. Resorts and trailheads, as well as first responders, are making the adjustments.More >>
Local educators say they are on board with the new grading scale proposal that came from the West Virginia Board of Ed, making it easier for public school students to get higher grades.More >>
Tuesday was World Diabetes Day, and we wanted to check-in on one of our local residents struggling with Type 1 Diabetes.More >>
More local food pantries received some much-needed supplies from our 20 Days of Giving campaign.More >>
John Denver's legendary ballad 'Country Roads' is a source of pride for most West Virginians. But what about when that road causes thousands of dollars in car damage?More >>
The Greater Bluefield Chamber of Commerce held its 111th Annual Dinner Meeting Tuesday evening at the Bluefield Arts and Crafts Center in Downtown Bluefield.More >>
