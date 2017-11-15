Local educators weigh in on grading scale change proposal

Local educators say they are on board with the new grading scale proposal that came from the West Virginia Board of Ed, making it easier for public school students to get higher grades.

The board's proposal would change the minimum for an "A" grade to at least a 90, down from the current 93. A "B" grade would go from 85-92 to 80-89, a "C" from 75-84 to 70-79, a "D" from 65-74 to 60-69, and an "F" from 64 or below to 59.

The board is looking to conform to how the average student is graded in college as well as many other secondary schools in states around the region.

Principal of Mont Calm High School Craig Havens says the change will make it easier for his students who are already taking some college courses.

"It'll align our grading policy up with the AP classes and the duel credit classes that our kids take in college," Havens said. "Here in high school they may have a 92% which is a "B" but they're getting credit for an "A" in their college classes."

Havens also says adjusting the grading scale may make it easier for some students to qualify for scholarships.

However the Director of Admissions at Bluefield State College, Jim Schlimmer, says he doesn't believe the change will have a major impact on student enrollment.

"I just don't see it making that much of a difference," Schlimmer said. "The state of WV already requires a certain GPA for some of the state grants. that may make some minor acceptations for students."

Schlimmer says states like Pennsylvania and Ohio already use the 10 point scale system.

"From other state changes, we do know it doesn't make a significant difference in college going rate or college acceptance rates," he said.

The board also voted to drop the required credits for high school graduation from 24 to 21, reduce required social studies high school credits from four to three and eliminate requirements for two student-chosen elective classes.

