Tazewell boy's life changed thanks to his four-legged friend

Tuesday was World Diabetes Day, and we wanted to check-in on one of our local residents struggling with Type 1 Diabetes.

You may recall the story we did last year on Ty Maxey who was raising money for a special type of service dog that detects when his sugar levels are too high or too low. Well, one year has gone by and it has made all the difference.

Tug-of-war, playing fetch, on the surface Eli is like any other fun loving dog, but to 10 year old Ty, he's so much more.

"It's been really fun having him and I don't have had to poke myself too many more times," said Ty Maxey.

Ty is a Type 1 Diabetic, that means a day filled with poking and prodding, making sure Ty's blood sugar levels never get to low or too high. And like most young kids Ty loves his sports.

"I always worry when Ty is on the field or on the court, but when I have Eli by my side the I feel a little extra safety, that Ty is gonna be okay," said Sara Maxey, Ty's mom.

Now you may be wondering how does Eli know Ty's blood sugar level? Well it's the nose that knows. Eli's nose has 200 million sensors that can smell individual elements in parts per trillion.

"I was playing baseball he was on the other side of the outfield and he could smell me," said Ty.

And Ty isn't the only one enjoying Eli's company.

"When we even have the names on the doors for certain holidays they always want me to put on Eli's as well and he's just like a student really he's part of the classroom," said Sarah Mitchem, Ty's teacher.

And in the end, more than anything, Eli is not only a companion, but also helping Ty let nothing stop him, including Type 1 Diabetes.

"If it was something that Ty really wanted to do then we were gonna find a way for Ty to do it but Eli definitely helps us," said Ty's mom.

