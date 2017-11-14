Greater Bluefield Chamber holds Annual Dinner Meeting

The Greater Bluefield Chamber of Commerce held its 111th Annual Dinner Meeting Tuesday evening at the Bluefield Arts and Crafts Center in Downtown Bluefield.

This dinner is an opportunity for the chamber to celebrate and honor their members for a a successful year of great work with the community.

This year's keynote speaker was Dr. David Bailey.

Bailey is a political consultant from Richmond who spent part of his youth in Tazewell County and has acted as the Chair of the Board of Trustees for Bluefield College.

For the dinner meeting tonight... Bailey recreated the legendary author and humorist Mark Twain. The Chamber's Robert F. Hamilton Award was presented to Bea Paine for the many years of selfless hard work she has done for the community