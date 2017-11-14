New non-profit promoting theater arts and music opening in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A non-profit promoting theater arts and music production is getting off of the ground in Beckley.



The organization called the 'West Virginia Collective' has applied for 501-C status to start hosting concerts and theater productions across Southern West Virginia.



According to organizer Jason Lockart, among the first projects will be Little Shop of Horrors in the Fall and a kids theater camp in the Summer.



"There's such a rich culture of arts and music that's already around here. I think this will be something new for our area where people can contribute to a higher artistic quality."



Lockart is working on the project with his partner Jamie Smith with help from local attorney Adam Taylor.



The West Virginia Collective will also be hosting a Pubfest on May 5, at the Weathered Ground Brewery in Ghent. The cost to attend is $20 in advance and $30 at the door.



To learn more visit, http://wvpubfest.com