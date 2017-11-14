New non-profit promoting theater arts and music opening in Beckley

Officials with 'Bible in the Schools' feel things are moving in a positive direction after the lawsuit against the class was dismissed.More >>
There was another fatal ATV accident in the area this past weekend. With ATV trails and resorts becoming increasingly popular tourist destinations in southern West Virginia....safety is a major priority. Resorts and trailheads, as well as first responders, are making the adjustments.More >>
Local educators say they are on board with the new grading scale proposal that came from the West Virginia Board of Ed, making it easier for public school students to get higher grades.More >>
Tuesday was World Diabetes Day, and we wanted to check-in on one of our local residents struggling with Type 1 Diabetes.More >>
More local food pantries received some much-needed supplies from our 20 Days of Giving campaign.More >>
John Denver's legendary ballad 'Country Roads' is a source of pride for most West Virginians. But what about when that road causes thousands of dollars in car damage?More >>
The Greater Bluefield Chamber of Commerce held its 111th Annual Dinner Meeting Tuesday evening at the Bluefield Arts and Crafts Center in Downtown Bluefield.More >>
