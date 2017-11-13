Raleigh General and local restaurants team up with March of Dimes to lower premature birth rate

It's "Prematurity Awareness Month" in Southern West Virginia, and one local hospital along with several area restaurants are working with the March of Dimes to help combat premature births. It's a week-long event called, "Chefs for Babies."

Babies born prematurely face tough odds outside of the womb, according to Tamara Abel of Raleigh General Hospital. She says while premature births cannot be completely prevented, there are lifestyle choices a mother can make to help decrease those chances.

"Having a well-balanced diet, not smoking, not taking any drugs or alcohol, having a general healthy lifestyle,” Abel said.

Abel also said seeing your doctor regularly also decreases the chances of giving birth prematurely.

As part of "Prematurity Awareness Month" Raleigh General Hospital and March of Dimes West Virginia, have teamed up with area restaurants to help bring this issue to the forefront.

Tuesday, Bojangles in Beckley will be donating ten percent of all sales from 5 to 8 p.m. to March of Dimes.

"It's important to us because we want to back our community and our friends and family,” Tari Workman, Bojangles' marketing coordinator said. “Because one out of every nine kids are premature, so we want to help the families and we want to help the children as well."

Those involved with the cause say the only way to lower premature birth rates is to have the community working together.

"Our mission here at Raleigh General is helping making our community healthier,” Abel said. “So this is just one of the ways that we can do that by this message reaching some potential pre-term labor patients.”

"We're all about our community because our community is what has our back, and at the end of the day and we want to have theirs as well," Workman said.

Thursday Pasquale's will be donating a portion of its proceeds to the March of Dimes and Friday it will by Fujiyama's turn.

And every day until the 18th, "The Bake Shoppe" in uptown Beckley will donate one dollar to the cause for every cupcake it sells.