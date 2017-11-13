Marshall Men take care of Southern

Huntington, WV

WVVA-TV

The Marshall Mens Basketball team took care of business on Monday night. The Thundering Herd defeated Southern 83-74. With the victory, the Herd improves to 2-0 on the season.

Marshall was led by Jon Elmore who had 20 points and 6 assists. CJ Burks chipped in with 19, and Ajdin Penava had 14. This win gave head coach Dan D'Antoni his 50th career win at Marshall.

Up next, the Herd will travel to Morehead State on Thursday. Tipoff is slated for 7 pm.