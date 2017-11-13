Home destroyed in Bluefield fire - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Home destroyed in Bluefield fire

By WVVA Newsroom
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVVA) -

Crews are on the scene of a residential fire in Bluefield, WV Monday evening.

The call came in around 5:12 p.m. to a home on Groveland Drive.  No one was home at the time. The homeowner tells WVVA that she was out running errands when a neighbor contacted her about the fire.

Firefighters on scene say the fire appears to be electrical and may have originated with a space heater.

"This is the second house fire today. Hats off to all the volunteer fire departments and there great work and efforts they have done in fighting these fires beside us.”- Captain Richard Hodge, Bluefield, WV Fire Dept.

The Bluefield, WV Fire Department is handling the investigation.  The Bluefield, VA Fire Dept., Bluewell VFD, and Green Valley-Glenwood VFD are also on scene. 

