Graham looking to end Grayson Co's hot streak

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

Graham opened up the playoffs with a dominating win over John Battle. A game that had its fair share of challenges. "I think we played better defense in the 2nd half. First half we blew a couple of opportunities. Defensively we should've got off the field and we didn't. We needed to make some adjustments at halftime and guys came out and executed" said head coach Tony Palmer.

The G-Men's offense has been on fire this season averaging close to 40 points per game. As the whole group is clicking at the right time. "We are getting our athletes into space and our line is blocking really good for us. And I'm just making plays of our team" said junior QB Cam Allen.

Up next is a visit from Grayson Co. A group that is one fire after three straight upsets. "We are going to get to them today. We are going to let them know, which I think they already know, that Grayson is hot right now. We have to come in and work harder each week to get better. The more you advance, the harder the games are going to get" said Palmer.

The G-Men know they have a tough task on their hands, and they can't let the blue devils get in their way. "We know Grayson is on a roll and we have to come in prepared and ready to beat them. Not to make us get beat like they are beating other teams" said Allen.

Graham will get another home game at Mitchell Stadium, and they want to make this one count. "This will be our last home game because most likely I think Union will win. We have to come out here and put on a show for our fans."