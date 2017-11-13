Crossroads Mall, Beckley Walmart announce Black Friday plans

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Several area retailers getting ready for the holiday season announced their Thanksgiving Day/ Black Friday plans on Monday.



Management at Crossroads Mall in Mount Hope said the mall will close again on Thanksgiving, opening for Black Friday at 6 a.m. the following day. According to mall management, the schedule may differ for some of their anchor stores such as J.C. Penney and Dick's Sporting Goods.



Meanwhile, Walmart in Beckley will be open on both Thanksgiving and Black Friday with door busters starting at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.



To accommodate the holiday shoppers, Walmart staff said the retailer start opening 24-hours a day on Saturday, November 18 -- a schedule that will continue through Christmas Day.







