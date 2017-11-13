Monroe County woman charged with murder in shooting - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Monroe County woman charged with murder in shooting

By WVVA Newsroom
MONROE COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Deputies in Monroe County arrest a woman in connection with a shooting death over the weekend.

According to Sheriff Ken Hendrick, the body of William Denver Comer, Jr., 60, of Lowell, WV was found on Saturday in an abandoned pickup near Union. It appears he had a single gunshot wound to the head. Comer's body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Charleston for autopsy. 

Judy Wooten, 32, of War Ridge, WV is charged with murder. She is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail without bond. Sheriff Hendrick says Wooten and Comer were acquaintances but would not comment on a possible motive. 

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office and West Virginia State Police in Union are handling the investigation.

