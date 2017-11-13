Firefighters find meth lab at Raleigh County structure fire

JOSEPHINE, W.Va. (WVVA) Crews were called to an early morning structure fire in Raleigh County on Monday.



According to dispatchers, the call came in at 6:40 a.m. to a residence on Odd Road in Josephine. That is where local firefighters said they discovered a meth lab and called law enforcement for further investigation.



Firefighters said the homeowner, who fled the scene, had been served an eviction notice just days earlier.



The cause of the blaze remains under investigation at this hour. No injuries were reported.



The Rhodell Vol. Fire Dept., Coal City Vol. Fire Dept., Sophia Fire Dept., and Best Ambulance responded.