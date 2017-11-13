1 dead in ATV crash on Hatfield-McCoy Trail - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

1 dead in ATV crash on Hatfield-McCoy Trail

Posted:
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

One person is dead and another injured in an ATV crash over the weekend.

It happened around 5 p.m. Saturday on the Indian Ridge Trail in McDowell County.

Tyler Doman, 26, of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania was killed in the accident. Another man was taken to Charleston Area Medical Center. The extent of his injures is not known.

The Division of Natural Resources is handling the investigation. 

