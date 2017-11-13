Several crews respond to early morning fire in Bluefield

Deputies in Monroe County arrest a woman in connection with a shooting death over the weekend.More >>
Deputies in Monroe County arrest a woman in connection with a shooting death over the weekend.More >>
West Virginia is considering adding employment requirements for roughly 170,000 people covered by a component of the Affordable Care Act.More >>
West Virginia is considering adding employment requirements for roughly 170,000 people covered by a component of the Affordable Care Act.More >>
Several fire departments are responding to a structure fire in Bluefield, West Virginia..More >>
Several fire departments are responding to a structure fire in Bluefield, West Virginia..More >>
Crews were called to an early morning structure fire in Raleigh County on Monday.More >>
Crews were called to an early morning structure fire in Raleigh County on Monday.More >>
One person is dead and another injured in an ATV crash over the weekMore >>
One person is dead and another injured in an ATV crash over the weekMore >>
With seven weeks still left in the year, police officials in Huntington say the city has surpassed the number of homicides for all of 2016.More >>
With seven weeks still left in the year, police officials in Huntington say the city has surpassed the number of homicides for all of 2016.More >>
This weekend was the 29th year of the Railfest Model Train Show in Bluefield. For many, it's a lifelong passion. Vehicles could be seen circling the parking lot, as hundreds packed into the Bluefield Auditorium on Sunday.More >>
This weekend was the 29th year of the Railfest Model Train Show in Bluefield. For many, it's a lifelong passion. Vehicles could be seen circling the parking lot, as hundreds packed into the Bluefield Auditorium on Sunday.More >>