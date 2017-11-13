Several crews respond to early morning fire in Bluefield - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Several crews respond to early morning fire in Bluefield

Posted:
By Joshua Bolden, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
BLUEFIELD, WV -

Several fire departments are responding to a structure fire in Bluefield, West Virginia.

According to dispatch the fire is located at 612 Frederick Street.

The structure is fully engulfed.

It is believed the structure has been abandoned for some time.

Green Valley, Bluefield City and Bluewell Fire Departments are all on scene.

Stay with WVVA on-air and online as the story develops.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.